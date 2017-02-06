Haverhill community groups celebrate grant scheme success

Community groups in Haverhill are celebrating after receiving more than £21,000 in the final round of a grant scheme.

A total of seven organisations and projects across the town have benefited from the community grants allocated by ONE Haverhill Partnership.

Over the past few years, ONE Haverhill Partnership has handed out than £60,000 to provide crucial support to a number of worthwhile groups while also helping new projects to start up.

And this has continued with the 1st Haverhill Scout Group, the town’s Befriending Scheme, Haverwell Community Wellbeing Fund and St Mary’s Church among the recipients.

The other beneficiaries are Haverhill Cricket Club, REACH Community Projects and Community Action Suffolk.

David Ruddy, chairman of the ONE Haverhill Partnership grants panel, said: “We were delighted with the response to our last round of community grants.

“The work of the recipients all matched up the priorities of ONE Haverhill Partnership including education and further improving health and wellbeing in the town.”

John Mayhew, chair of ONE Haverhill Partnership, added: “The community grants success has been a great success in highlighting and providing crucial support to worthwhile organisations and projects across Haverhill.

“We are indebted to St Edmundsbury Borough Council for providing us with the funds and Haverhill Town Council for helping us administer the grants.”

The Befriending Scheme was awarded £5,000 to help to offer weekly group sessions and bi-monthly evening sessions to members with learning disabilities and mental health issues.

Haverwell Community Wellbeing Fund received £2,500 to provide free equipment and for a child Zumba project.

A £1,000 grant went to Community Action Suffolk to deliver a ‘project planning course’ and a ‘writing a funding application’ course for voluntary, community and social enterprise groups in the town to improve employability skills.

St Mary’s Church scooped £5,000 to help fund a projector and screen and replace the existing pews with some chairs.

REACH Community Projects were awarded £5,000 to help extend support to REACH’s local families and individuals in and around Haverhill through satellite centres and home visits.

The 1st Haverhill Scout Group was given £600 for the purchase of equipment.

Haverhill Cricket Club received £2,500 to refurbish the nets at its cricket practice facility.