Haverhill company’s 16th birthday backs food bank

A Haverhill recruitment company is celebrating its 16th year in business with a breakfast for local businesses and a collection of food items for the town’s food bank.

1st Stop Recruitment was founded by Lesley Whiting in 2001 and says it is the longest established recruitment company in Haverhill. The celebration event is taking place on Friday September 15, from 8am to 9.30am, at the company’s Jubilee Walk offices.

Lesley Whiting, Director of 1st Stop Recruitment, said; “Always keen to support the local community the team decided to use the event to collect food donations for the Haverhill Food Bank.

“Over the years we have met many people who have fallen upon hard times because they have lost their jobs. It is surprising how quickly you can slide into financial difficulty, it doesn’t take long for people to be suffering real hardship.

“Those who attend on 15th September will be asked to bring donations of non-perishable food stuffs which can be distributed by the Food Bank.”

1st Stop Recruitment handles temporary, permanent and contract placements from entry level to executive roles.

Henry Wilson, projects director for Reach, said: “Events that boost food stocks enable us to provide a safety net for more people who are facing an unexpected crisis. Facilitating a food collection is a simple but highly effective way of supporting our work and we are very grateful to Lesley and her team for their help.”