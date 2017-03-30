Haverhill councillor to stand down from county council

A respected Haverhill councillor will not be seeking re-election to the county council in May.

Cllr Tony Brown will be standing down from Suffolk County Council, where he has represented the Haverhill East and Kedington division for the last four years.

The UKIP councillor, who also represents Haverhill East on St Edmundsbury Borough Council and Haverhill Town Council, is self-employed and wants to devote more time to his HG Brown Drilling business as well as his other councillor roles.

“The county council is virtually a full time job,” he said.

“It’s in Ipswich so, to do my council job, business has suffered quite a bit because I’ve put quite a lot of time and effort into it and it really isn’t sustainable being a councillor, for me, at Suffolk after the borough and Haverhill town council.”

“I’m a local council person so really I’d rather concentrate my energy into the borough and town council where I feel I can achieve more on the ground,” he added.

Cllr Brown said it had been a ‘huge honour’ to represent Haverhill on the county council but his business had ‘taken a back seat’ to council work every time and ‘something had to give’.

“I’m leader of the opposition for the borough council so my time is spread rather thinly,” he said.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time at Suffolk County Council and made some great friendships on all sides of the political spectrum,” he added.

“It was a huge honour to represent Haverhill on the county council and a great thing to have done, I really have learned a lot from it.”

The next county council election will take place on May 4. The names of all those who will be standing will be made public next Wednesday (April 5). For more details, go to www.suffolk.gov.uk.