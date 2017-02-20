Haverhill couple’s fund-raiser nets £2,000 for charities

Money raised from a dance at Kedington Community Centre on February 4 has been donated to The Rosie maternity hospital in Cambridge and Cancer Research UK.

Paul Wills and Jan Palmer gave £1,021.75 to both beneficiaries following the dance, which featured the band Dinosaurs and a disco. Their daughter Jodie Palmer had her daughter, Elodie Savage, by an emergency c-section at the hospital last year, while a family friend, Clarke Hatfield, has just had a second bone marrow transplant at Addenbrooke’s Hospital. He has non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Paul said: “We would like to thank everyone who supported us with this event.”