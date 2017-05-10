Haverhill cubs bestow a special honour upon a four-legged friend

Guide dog Parsley was made an honorary cub after he and his owner Simon Edwards visited the 1st Haverhill Cubs.

The duo visited the cubs, who are currently working towards their Disability Awareness badge, and Simon explained the important job that Parsley and other guide dogs like him do.

The cubs learnt how much training guide dogs have to do, how they know when to walk and follow commands and just how fantastic they are. They alsoe found out that it costs about £56,000 to train a guide dog, but that the people who receive a dog pay just for 50p them, this is why it is so important to help raise money for the guide dogs.

Assistant Cub Scout leader, Paula Calver said: “We have 42 cubs in our pack at the moment and it’s normally very noisy, but they all sat very quietly so that Parsley could do his job and really listened to the information Simon gave them.

“The Cubs loved Parsley so much that we made him an Honorary Cub, because like all the very best cubs, he does a good turn every day.”