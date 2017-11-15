Haverhill cycling shop named one of the region’s best

An independently owned bicycle shop in Falconer Road, Haverhill has been voted the fourth best in the East of England in the Britain’s Best Bike Shop competition run by the UK’s biggest cycling magazine, Cycling Weekly.

The poll drew 21,000 votes in all and Aerocycles owner, Steve Foster, said: “We put it on Facebook as a bit of a tongue in cheek sort of thing and never thought we would get near the top because we’ve only been going seven years, as opposed to some of the well established bike shops.

“It was really pleasing to think where we have come from. We just started off part-time just a few years ago.”