Haverhill day nursery’s new owner sets out her ambitions

The new owner of a Haverhill nursery has emphasised her commitment to providing every child with the best early education and care possible.

Eve Wheeler and her husband Ray have bought the long term lease from Dizzy Ducks in Homefield Road and renamed it Golden Apples Day Nursery.

Although coming from a background in finance and economics - she was formerly a director of commissioning in local government, and thereby familiar with the regulations around child services - Mrs Wheeler jumped at the chance to own a nursery.

“I’ve always had a desire to be a teacher since I was a little child, for the simple reason that the teacher I had was such a lovely woman that I aspired to be like her.”

Although she ended up pursuing a different career Mrs Wheeler has done ‘the next best thing’ to being a teacher - by buying a school.

Her aspirations for Golden Apples are high, as she explained: “We must really encourage the children to be as good as they can be. With that, I’m not compromising anything, so the staff will just have to put with me and the high standards I want.

“I’m determined that one day there’s going to be a Prime Minister that goes through the door here.”

Mrs Wheeler had praise for her staff, saying: “We have an excellent staff team here, absolutely excellent and I think a lot of parents kept coming because of the staff.”

The nursery has been redecorated and the outdoor area refurbished but all the existing services, such as breakfast and after school clubs, have been retained and enhancements made, such as a new IT suite and activities that are more educational.

The Mayor of Haverhill, Cllr David Roach, attended an official opening of the nursery last Thursday, where a Game Wagon, was also there for the children to use.