Haverhill defeat brings good form to grinding halt

MARSHALL HATCHICK TWO COUNTIES CHAMPIONSHIP DIVISION ONE Haverhill (212-8) lost to Hadleigh (216-8) by two wickets

It was a must win game between two teams in great form — as Hadleigh searched for their fifth win and Haverhill their third — with the visitors taking victory.

Haverhill welcomed Hadleigh to Manor Road on Saturday, hoping to make it three straight wins in the championship. But Hadleigh, who travelled on a winning streak of their own, ruined the party.

Hadleigh won the toss and elected to field. Anthony Phillips (53) and Chris Palmer (38) were the main contributors in an innings which saw most of the batsmen achieve double figures.

But wickets fell at regular intervals preventing anyone from getting entrenched at the crease, leaving Will Bailey (20) and Ben Wilkins (17) to wrap up the home side’s scoring on a competitive total of 211-8.

The Hadleigh reply started well for Haverhill, with Ben Wilkins getting the early wicket of opener Ashley Clark (2).

The home side needed another early wicket but it did not materialise, with the middle-order able to make significant contributions.

The Haverhill bowlers were never able to build any pressure.

Callum Brunning (10-1-31-1) was the pick of the bowlers and, despite captain Adam Dellar picking up three late wickets, it was Hadleigh who reached the required total in the 45th over and victory by two wickets.

Dellar said: “This was a disappointing result on the back of two good wins.

“We could have done with scoring another 30 runs, as we were unable to put the Hadleigh batsmen under any pressure.

“We have some big games over the coming weeks and we need to bounce back from this disappointment quickly.”

Haverhill travel to take on Woolpit on Saturday (1pm).

n In Division Three, Sudbury II (131) lost to Haverhill II (168) by 37 runs.

Haverhill took on a flying Sudbury side at the top of the table, looking to replicate their victory on the first day of the campaign — Sudbury’s only defeat of the season so far.

Visiting captain Liam Botten won the toss and elected to bat, with a great opening partnership by Steve Fox (57) and Josh Ruthven (32) laying the foundations for a big score.

But six wickets for spinner Ben Tippett put the brakes on Haverhill’s innings, as the side were bowled out for 168.

Haverhill’s bowlers set to work, however, and the strong Sudbury side were dismissed in the 32nd over, still 37 runs short of victory.

Haverhill next host Woolpit II on Saturday (1pm).

n In Division Nine West, Brockley II (120-7) beat Haverhill III (100) by 20 runs.

Haverhill face Bardwell at home on Saturday (1pm).