Haverhill drama company’s new production is an ‘Artful’ production

Go along and consider yourself part of the family when The Centre Stage Company’s latest production, Oliver, takes to the stage at the Haverhill Arts Centre between May 23 and 27.

The talented cast has an age range of eight to 65 and they have been hard at work rehearsing for the popular musical, along with learning original dance routines to compliment the well known script and score.

Alongside putting together the 76 strong cast, the award-winning Haverhill drama company has been busy building its own set including a hand painted London backdrop.

With one night already sold out and opening night just around the corner it’s a fine time to go and get your tickets.

To buy a ticket call the arts centre on 01440 714140 or visit www.haverhillartscentre.com,