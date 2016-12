After this archive photo from 1999 featured in the Echo on December 8, Sharon Mayes got in touch to explain that it shows herself, husband Andrew and daughters Emma, five and Sasha, four months.

Woolworths in Haverhill ran a charity, Kids First, and organised events to raise money for a lift that Mr and Mrs Mayes needed at home to help them meet Emma’s complex needs.

The picture shows the family receiving a cheque after four months of fund-raising. Emma sadly died in 2012 from heart failure.