Unearthed from the Echo archive, where it sat in a folder dated 19-10-00, this picture comes with no details other than to say ‘coin spiral.’

All other information is missing from the photo, such as who the children and adult in the picture are, where the photo was taken and exactly what they are making the coin spiral for.

If you can provide any information for the photo or answer any of the aforementioned questions we would love to hear from you.

Please email steve.barton@haverhillecho.com.