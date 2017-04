A Mrs Bunn, of Danbury near Chelmsford, sent us this photo that she had.

Together with her husband, she used to visit his Godmother, who lived in Haverhill, which is how they came to be in possession of the photo.

Unfortunately Mrs Bunn did now know exactly when this photo was taken (the flooding appears to be in Withersfield Road).

If you can identify when this photo was taken please contact steve.barton@haverhillecho.com.