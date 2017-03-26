Haverhill Echo archive photo

This photo has been discovered in the Echo archives and dates back to August 1999.

As you can see, it shows a man standing in his shorts and wellington boots ankle deep in water on the street, presumably the one on which he lived.

It’s fair to say that we don’t know why this photo was taken - other than for the obvious reason of illustrating the flooding.

Who the man is, what impact did the watery problems have on him, where is the street that had flooded and why was it under water are all questions that spring to mind.

It might be that you have an answer to one of the above questions, or at least some detail that you could share.

If you do, please email steve.barton@iliffepublishing.co.uk.