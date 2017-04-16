Haverhill Echo archive photo

We have no idea who the man is in this photo and with a magnifying glass not being readily available, being able to see just what he is holding in his hand and what is engraved on it is also an unknown.

The photo was found in the Echo archive tucked away in an envelope bearing the date of 3-05-01.

Other than this most basic of information, there are no further details aboutthe picture to be found anywhere in the archive.

If anyone out there knows this man and what he is holding and why exactly the photo was taken - perhaps you ARE the man in this photo - then it would be lovely to hear from you.

If you can tell us a bit more about the photo then please email Steve Barton at the Echo on steve.barton@iliffepublishing.co.uk.