Haverhill Echo archive photo

We dug out this photo from the Echo archive, where it has been lurking for many years among a batch dated 3-5-01.

On the back of the photo it has the word quiz written, but nothing more.

From that clue we can surmise that the three people happily showing off their trophies had won them for winning some sort of quiz.

What we don’t know of course is who the three people are, what the quiz was that they won and where it took place.

Another unanswered question so far is, exactly where was that photo taken?

I can’t answer these questions, but perhaps you can, or know someone who can.

If you can help please email steve.barton@iliffepublishing.co.uk.