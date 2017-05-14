Haverhill Echo archive photo

No doubt some of you out there will look at this photo and remember the school production by the Castle Manor Drama Group.

Well if you do, we would love for you to share that information with us too.

All we know from this photo, which was tucked away in the Echo archive, is that is was the drama group at the Haverhill school.

What we don’t know is the year it was taken, what the production was and why the photo was featured in the Haverhill Echo?

Did it win an award perhaps?

With so little detail about this photo being at our disposal it would be fantastic if you could provide us with some information.

If you can help, please email Steve Barton at steve.barton@iliffepublishing.co.uk.