Haverhill Echo archive photo

A new collection of photographs has been discovered in the Echo archive, each of them of a sporting nature.

This one, in keeping with many of the ‘sports catalogue’ was sparse in its description, bearing only the word Haverhill, on the rear side.

The photo shows what we can only assume is the cycling team of its day that was representing Haverhill.

We don’t know anything more about it, not the month nor even the year in which it was taken, why it was taken, where it was done and who the cyclists are that are in the photo.

Perhaps you are one of the cyclists or maybe you recognise one of them?

If you know anything about the photo then please feel free to get in touch to let us know more about it by emailing steve.barton@haverhillecho.com.