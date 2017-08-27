Haverhill Echo archive photo

This gentleman was photographed by the Haverhill Echo standing back in the day in the middle of an impressive looking garden or it could actually be an allotment.

The photo was found among the hundreds stored away in the Echo archive.

It is one of the countless photos that have no information on them at all, so we need a bit of help in identifying what exactly it was taken for and indeed who the man in the photo is.

Do you know who the gardener in question is?

Maybe you know when it was taken and where and why he was captured on camera standing in the garden?

What was the story?

If you can help us to put any facts to the photo then please email Steve Barton on steve.barton@iliffepublishingco.uk.