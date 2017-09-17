Haverhill Echo archive photo

Susan Wiseman and Ros James saw this photo that featured in the Echoes of the Past on August 25 and got in touch to explain who the ‘mystery man’ was.

The man in the photo is John Bradnam, they both explained, and he was pictured in his allotment off Duddery Hill, close to where he lived on the junction of High Street and Duddery Road.

Susan told how he would sell flowers grown on his allotment from a table outside his house and both said how he was oft seen riding his moped up the High Street.