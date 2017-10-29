Haverhill Echo archive photo

This photo from the Echo archive comes with a touch of added mystery.

Not satisfied with being unable to even say what year, let alone month, this was taken, or where or why we also have no idea for the reason behind the man in the middle of the back row having a ring drawn around his head.

If you can tell us anything about this photo, maybe you recognise the ‘ring’ man in the picture or perhaps you know someone else in it, then please email us at steve.barton@iliffepublishing.co.uk.