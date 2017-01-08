Haverhill Echo archive photo explained

Pam Maguire contacted the Echo to fill us in on this photo from October 2000 that featured in the Echoes of the Past on December 22.

Mrs Maguire said it was taken at Coupals Primary School (where she then worked, as she does now) in Chalkstone Way. The teacher sitting with the children is Charmian Thompson, and the one standing in the doorway is Stella Gregg.

The school sponsored a little boy in India called Philimon and children were raising the money as their harvest project by drawing and filling up a coin spiral.