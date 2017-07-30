Haverhill Echo archive photo explained

After this photo was published as part of the Echoes of the Past feature on July 6, Simon Polley got in touch to explain why he was pictured in the paper.

A story was run in the Echo on May 28, 1998 about Simon’s achievements in motorbike racing.

He was then a four-time winner of the Formula 250 LC competition and had moved up to Formula 600.

Then aged 37 and living in Horseheath, Simon had just brought a new Honda 600, as shown in the photo, and had completed a couple of races on his new machine.

He crashed in his first race but got back on the bike to finish 29th out of 34 riders.

In his second race, in the New Era Championship, he fared batter, finishing tenth.

Thanks you Simon for getting in touch.