Haverhill Echo archive photo explained

After this photo was featured in the Echoes of the Past on July 20, Donna Bush got in touch to explain why it was taken.

The picture shows Donna’s parents, Ralph and Daphne Lamb, on their final night at the Black Horse pub in Haverhill, which they ran for almost 25 years before retiring in either 1998 or 99

They are surrounded, said Donna, by family and friends who came to know them through the pub.

She added: “Lots of people made a big effort that night to turn up to say goodbye, they where both completely overwhelmed by everyone’s kindness. It was an end of an era.”

Donna’s brother David and his wife Rachel later took over the pub themselves.

Sadly, Ralph, Daphne and David are no longer with us, added Donna.