Haverhill Echo archive photo facts revealed

After this photo appeared in the Echoes of the Past feature on May 11, Andrew Holder spotted it online and got in touch to tell us more about it.

Andrew, who is seen second from the right in the back row, told us that the photo was taken early in 1981 and was for Castle Manor School’s production of Sheridan’s The School for Scandal.

As for why the Haverhill Echo featured it, he added: “I can only guess the concept of a Haverhill school putting on an 18th century restoration comedy was different enough to warrant some kind of coverage!

“Happy memories of rehearsals and the cast.”

Andrew also pointed out that in the top row and third from the left is a former Miss Echo, although no name was supplied.

Our thanks to Andrew.