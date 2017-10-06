Haverhill father and son break their flying duck in daring style

It’s quite a conversation piece to be able to say that you’ve only flown once in an aeroplane, yet never actually landed in it.

In the case of father and son Danny and Ross Bramhald it’s certainly a case of the truth being stranger than fiction, as they will testify after completing a 13,000ft skydive for charity.

Danny, who turns 50 on October 7, and his 19-year-old son, both of Downs Crescent in Haverhill, completed their daredevil challenge at Beccles Airfield on September 23 with the aid of UK Parachuting to raise money for Alzheimer’s Research.

They took on the dive - both of them while attached to an instructor - to raise money for the charity in honour of Danny’s dad, Bob, an 83-year-old widower who lives in a care home in Millfields Way, Haverhill.

Danny, a BT engineer, said: “My dad is in Cleves Place Care Home and has been there for two years because he’s got dementia.

“Me and my son thought, there isn’t a cure for dementia at the moment so we thought we would do the skydive and it might help them find a cure in the future and so far we have raised £845.

“We had never even been in a plane before, let alone jump out of one.

“We can say now that we’ve been in a plane but we’ve not landed in one.

“I think we just fancied a challenge so it was like two things in one

“We’ve always wanted to do something like that and then it was a double bonus because we raised some money for Alzheimer’s Research as well.

“We both enjoyed it so much we definitely want to do it again.

“It’s just a question now of trying to convince my wife to do it as well.”

They raised the money through sponsorship from friends, family, work colleagues and from residents of Cleves Place Care Home.