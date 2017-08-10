Haverhill freerunner’s career comes on in leaps and bounds

For Haverhill freerunner Shane Griffin, life has certainly changed in the last two years since he got a breakthrough job on the hit film Doctor Strange.

Shane was already known on the local and global freerunning and parkour scene, having practised the sports for well over a decade, when he got his chance to work on Doctor Strange, which starred Benedict Cumberbatch in the title role as the Marvel comic book superhero.

Shane Griffin doing a handstand in front of the Statue of Liberty

Shane said: “Someone put me forward for an audition with Marvel, that was my starting point.”

His first day on the set of Dr Strange was September 22, 2015 and from there, having gained experience on the film, another opportunity arrived a few months later to work on the movie Wonder Woman.

Shane’s next big job, the movie Assassin’s Creed, came thanks to the involvement of a friend close to home.

His name was put forward by Kevin Woolcott, the head coach at Haverhill Gymnastics Club, where Shane has long been a member, but the rest was then up to him, as the 27-year-old explained.

“He was contacted by someone and they are affiliated to the company that funds the film. “So he got asked if he knew anyone and he put my name forward and I sent off a video and pictures of me doing freerunning and parkour and then I had an interview and they offered me the job doing promotional work for the film.”

Shane, who is also a member of the group Manifest Parkour, said: “They would film us doing moves and use that as part of their promotional campaign around the world.”

Now he has established himself in his field, Shane has gone on to work on other projects, trvelling the world extensively, from Egypt, to the USA, Spain, Malta, The Caymen Islands and more.

He has worked alongside some of the biggest names in acting, including Gary Oldman, Tom Hardy, Tom Cruise, Mena Suvari, and there are others that he says he cannot mention.

He is now in Manchester for the filming of series four of Ninja Warrior UK, after which he will fly to Los Angeles for another show.

Although he says he is ‘an old man in the free running world’ at just 27, Shane keeps himself fit and still practises the sport outside of the day job, as he explained before heading to Manchester.

“Some of the tours are really tough. There’s a lot of training to do.”