Haverhill High Street closed after roof covering blows off

Passers by on Haverhill’s High Street had a lucky escape this morning after the roof covering on Heron House was completely blown off.

Not only is the High Street currently shut to all traffic, but the section of the street outside the front of Heron House, a three-storey block of residential flats, is also closed to pedestrians as a precautionary measure.

Haverhill High Street is closed to pedestrians in the area at the front of Heron House after the covering blew off its roof. Picture by Steve Barton.

Two fire appliances from Haverhill and one from Clare were called after the roof damage was reported at 11.40am and the road closure was put into place.

Residents on the third floor of Heron House were initially evacuated but returned to their flats not long after.

Sector commander Dale Nunn, from Haverhill Fire Station, explained what happened. “It’s a mixture of wood, insulation and felt on top of the roof that has blown off.

“It’s a concrete slab so the structure of the roof is fine.

“Because of the wind, which is going to gust up until three o’clock today, we are making sure no-one gets involved in any debris falling off the roof.

“It (the roof) is structurally fine. We’ve just asked people to remain in the building really.”

A black Vauxhall Astra left in the car parking area behind Heron House and some rear gardens of terraced houses in Eden Road have been damaged by the fallen roof materials, but fortunately no individuals have been hurt.

Sector commander Nunn added: “It’s just lucky nobody was caught underneath it.”

• Calls also came in about a loose piece of roof on a building in Feltwell Place, Haverhill, which residents were concerned about falling onto the footpath below.

A crew from Long Melford used a ladder and a ceiling hook to remove the loose tile, then made the scene safe.

Earlier, just before 10.30am, two crews from Haverhill were called to a fire originating in an electrical intake at a building in Withersfield Road, Great Wratting.

They were on the scene within 10 minutes and were able to isolate the power rendering system and make it safe.