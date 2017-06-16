Haverhill historians join Suffolk Day celebration

To celebrate Suffolk Day on June 21, Suffolk Family History Society’s Haverhill Group is offering to help people find out more about their ‘Suffolk Roots’, with one-to-one free Help Sessions at Haverhill Library.

The Society’s members have transcribed millions of Suffolk baptisms, marriages and burials records from right across the county and all will be available to search, in addition to free access to online family history web sites.

All anyone interested in going has to do is phone Haverhill Library on 01440 702638 to book your place.

The library will be marking Suffolk Day with its own displays.

To sustain you, the Haven Café, which is adjoined to the library and run by St Nicholas Hospice Care, will be open for delicious refreshments.

The café, library and Suffolk Family History Society look forward to welcoming visitors and helping them in their search for your Suffolk ancestors on a day that will be an ABC of Suffolk - Ancestors, Books and Cakes.