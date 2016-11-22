Haverhill home wins national dementia care award

Cleves Place care home in Haverhill won the Great Dementia Care Award in the national Residential Care Services Stars Awards.

The care home beat off competition from more than 100 Care UK care homes nationally, with the team at Cleves Place praised for ‘enhancing residents’ wellbeing and taking a creative approach to person-centred care’.

The judges found the level of care at Cleves Place has enhanced the wellbeing of residents and they praised the staff for their creativity, expertise and commitment.

For example, when one resident struggled to stay seated for a whole meal, they created a snack box to ensure she ate.

The home’s Anna Kidd was also shortlisted for ‘Housekeeper of the year’

Pictured are Sally Shadbolt, Cleves Place’s manager with Andrew Knight,Care UK’s managing director, and Sharlene Van Tonder.