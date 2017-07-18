Haverhill knife attack leads to five year prison sentence

A man who subjected a woman to a terrifying ordeal at a house in Haverhill has been jailed for five years.

Frederick Potter, 34, held a knife to the woman’s neck and threatened to kill her during the incident in June last year, Ipswich Crown Court heard on Monday.

Potter, of Tomlins Orchard, Barking, Essex, had demanded to know from the woman who his ex girlfriend had been having a relationship with, said Claire Matthews, prosecuting.

During the incident Potter had stabbed himself and checked that the front door was locked, the court heard.

He also smashed the mobile phone of a former partner who was at the house.

Last August, Potter had arrived in the early hours of the morning at an address in Haverhill in an agitated state and picked up a knife, said Miss Matthews.

Potter frightened his girlfriend by making as if to stab her in the leg and then ordered her to lie on a bed where he brandished the knife towards her but the blade went into a duvet and there were no injuries.

David Goodin told Potter that his behaviour had been “frightening and terrifying.”

Judge Goodin said that Potter, who had pleaded guilty to assault by beating, two offences of false imprisonment and three offences of making threats to kill, posed a “significant” risk to members of the public through further offending.