Haverhill law firm swaps Christmas cards for donations to benefit charity.

A law firm in Haverhill as donated £350 to a charity that runs a weekly group in the town.

Jenny Carpenter, who is a managing partner at Adams Harrison went to the Befriending Scheme’s Haverhill Hub and presented them with a cheque for £350 which was raised by the staff not sending out Christmas cards and making a donation to a local charity.

The money will go towards hiring an accessible coach for a trip out, during the summer. The members will vote on where they would like to visit.

Please contact Elaine on 07757 082310 or email elaine.hewes@thebefriendingscheme.org.uk if you would like any information about The Befriending Scheme which meets each week on a Friday at the Chalkstone Community Centre in Strasbourg Square.

You are welcome to visit the Hub any Friday to see what it is all about.