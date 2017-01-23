Search

Haverhill law firm swaps Christmas cards for donations to benefit charity.

Jenny Carpenter, from Adams Harrison, presents the cheque to Elaine Hewes and members of the Befriending Scheme's Haverhill Hub

A law firm in Haverhill as donated £350 to a charity that runs a weekly group in the town.

Jenny Carpenter, who is a managing partner at Adams Harrison went to the Befriending Scheme’s Haverhill Hub and presented them with a cheque for £350 which was raised by the staff not sending out Christmas cards and making a donation to a local charity.

The money will go towards hiring an accessible coach for a trip out, during the summer. The members will vote on where they would like to visit.

Please contact Elaine on 07757 082310 or email elaine.hewes@thebefriendingscheme.org.uk if you would like any information about The Befriending Scheme which meets each week on a Friday at the Chalkstone Community Centre in Strasbourg Square.

You are welcome to visit the Hub any Friday to see what it is all about.