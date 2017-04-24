Haverhill man escapes prison after admitting biting small boy

A Haverhill man who bit a young boy has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

Jordan Fenner, 25, of Beaconsfield Court, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court blast Friday.

He had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to an offence of assault causing actual bodily harm.

Fenner had assaulted the boy at an address in the town in a row about a cake, said Gavin Capper, prosecuting.

The boy’s injuries were only reported to police 15 days after the assault when they were noticed by nursery class workers.

The incident on October 20 last year left the boy with five separate bite marks, said Mr Capper.

During police questioning, Fenner had handed officers a prepared statement in which he accepted responsibility for the injuries.

Fenner, who has eight previous convictions for 10 offences including two of violance, had expressed remorse during his interview, said Mr Capper.

A doctor’s examination showed the presence of five bite marks on different areas of the boy’s body.

Since the incident the boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, had difficulty sleeping, said Mr Capper.

Appearing for Fenner, Lynne Shirley said her client had expressed genuine remorse and regret for his actions which he accepted were entirely wrong.

Despite the presence of bite marks, the boy’s skin had not been broken.

Miss Shirley said a pre sentence report prepared by the Probation Service suggested that if an immediate prison sentence was not imposed, progress with him was possible.

Miss Shirley, said: “All is not lost upon him.”

Sentencing Fenner, Mr Recorder Ian Evans said that while the offence was a serious one, he had considered the pre-sentence report and was prepared to suspend the sentence.

Fenner was sentenced to 16 months imprisonment suspended for 18 months and ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid community work.

In addition, Mr Recorder Evans granted a restraining order banning Fenner from having contact with his victim and their family and said Fenner must take part in a 35 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.