Haverhill men receive fines for abandoning cars

Two men have been ordered to pay hundreds of pounds in court fines and costs for abandoning vehicles in West Suffolk.

This week at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court Martin Burn was charged with abandoning a VW Golf, registered in his name, in September 2016

Burn, of Wortham Place, Haverhill, did not attend the court hearing on Tuesday (February 14) and was found guilty in absence.

He was fined £285 and ordered to pay costs of £650 and a £30 victim surcharge.

Earle Lambert, 20, of Linton Place, Haverhill, pleaded guilty to abandoning a Renault Scenic, registered in his name, in November last year.

He was fined £250 and ordered to pay costs of £637.50 and a £25 victim surcharge.

Enforcement officers from St Edmundsbury Borough Council had made efforts to contact both Burn and Lambert but neither man responded.

Speaking after the hearing, Cllr Peter Stevens, St Edmundsbury’s cabinet member for operations, said: “The simple message is to arrange for the safe disposal of your unwanted vehicle.

“Make sure your vehicle is taken to, or collected by an authorised and registered company or individual. This avoids the risk of incurring trouble and expense through prosecution and avoids unnecessary cost to the taxpayer.”