Haverhill music festival expands its reach

A charity music festival in memory of much-loved Haverhill musician Peter James is expanding its events to raise funds for the 2018 festival.

Bands and artists from Haverhill and the surrounding areas will perform in the PIM:JAM Party, at Haverhill Arts Centre, on Saturday, November 4.

Shannon Elsden, Underline The Sky, Saving Scarlett, Hollowstar and Stereo Jack will play in the first of what organisers hope will become a quarterly show to run alongside the main festival in July.

Each year, the festival raises money for Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS).

So far, it has raised more than £6,500 for the charity, which provides vital care to patients before they reach hospital and attended the road accident in with Mr James, 26, died in December 2013.

Joint organiser Matt Plumb said: “After raising such a fantastic amount this year for the SARS we thought it would only be fitting to celebrate what we have achieved through a big gig in the town, as well as give potential sponsors and attendees an idea of what is to come for the future of Pim:Jam Festival.

“With thanks to Haverhill Arts Centre for allowing us to use the venue, The PIM:JAM Party not only raises vital funds for the running of the main festival but is a great opportunity for local musicians to play in a fantastic venue, as well as hopefully encouraging the next generation of bands and artists to participate in future events.”

Tickets are £5 and available from the arts centre box office, via www.haverhillartscentre.co.uk or from 01440 714140.