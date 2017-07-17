Haverhill music festival returns after becoming an annual event.

A charity music festival in memory of a much-loved Haverhill musician will be returning for its third year at the end of this month – and organisers are promising the best event yet.

Bands from across the region will be descending on The Bull, in Camps Road, Haverhill, to perform at PIM:JAM on Saturday, July 29.

Organised by a small group of friends, the all-day event pays tribute to Peter James, who tragically died in a car accident in December 2013 when he was just 26 years old. Peter had a passion for music and was an incredibly talented guitarist in the band This Broken Empire.

Each year, the festival raises money for Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS), whose volunteers were at the scene of Peter’s accident.

So far, it has raised more than £3,500 for the charity, which provides vital care to patients before they reach hospital.

Following a triumphantly successful first year back in 2014, PIM:JAM returned to The Bull in 2016 – with the family fun day attracting crowds of around 350 people.

Thanks to its popularity, the festival is now going to become an annual event.

PIM:JAM, which is being sponsored by Real Bodies Health and Fitness, will be kicking off at midday.

As well as live music being performed across two stages, there will be a bouncy castle on the day and food available to buy.

Joint organiser Matt Plumb, who also hosts monthly gigs at The Bull, said: “PIM:JAM is a lasting memory of Pete’s love for music and a fitting testament to such an inspiring man.

“We’ve been blown away by the support from the previous two events and are delighted to have raised so much for SARS, which will help them to continue providing life-saving treatment to those in need.”

“We’re really excited to be bringing PIM:JAM back for its third year – it’s going to be better than ever before.

“We’ve got some fantastic bands lined-up, with something to suit everyone’s tastes. People from the town have really got behind the festival and we want to say thank you for their support by growing PIM:JAM each year.”

Tickets for PIM:JAM can be bought for £4 in advance either online at www.pimjam.co.uk

or from The Bull.

There will be also be a limited number of tickets available on the day for £5.