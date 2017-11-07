Haverhill nursery’s promotion of exercise earns it a handy windfall

Stepping Stones Childcare & Education CIC in Haverhill have been able to buy new tee shirts for all the children and staff thanks to a £400 grant from the Haverhill Community Wellbeing Fund set up by town and borough councillor, Betty McLatchy.

Cllr McLatchy presented the nursery with the money as a reward for its promotion of keep fit among children through her Ziggy Zumba classes.

A certificate was also awarded to Stepping Stones in recognition of its raising of funds for and awareness of the Haverhill Community Wellbeing Fund.

Stepping Stones Childcare & Education CIC thanked Cllr McClatchy for her support and help in funding the tee shirts and for teaching them all Ziggy Zumba.