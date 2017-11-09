Haverhill pensioner burgled by con men

Distraction burglars stole jewellery from a Haverhill pensioner yesterday.

The victim, a woman in her 80s, received a call at the door of her Sorrell Walk home at about 2.30pm from a man claiming there was a water leak outside and he needed to run her taps.

The man kept her occupied in the kitchen for around 30 minutes before leaving, she then realised that during this time a second person had gone upstairs and stolen a large amount of jewellery from the bedroom.

The suspect is described as white, in his 40s, about 5ft 10in tall, of medium build, with dark stubble and a distinctive scar on his lip.

He was wearing a dark grey jacket, a dark peak hat and had a northern accent.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area that afternoon, particularly between 2pm and 3pm, to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101 (reference 72255/17) or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.