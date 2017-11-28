Haverhill pensioner reported missing

Police are appealing for help to trace a 76-year-old man from Haverhill who has not been seen for six days.

Robert Dunning was reported missing to police yesterday, Monday, November 27, but was last seen at his home in the Queens Street area of the town at 9.20am last Wednesday, November 22.

Mr Dunning’s disappearance is considered to be out of character and as such officers are concerned for his welfare.

He is described as white, 5ft 6in tall, and with grey hair. He wears glasses, uses a walking stick and speaks with an Irish accent.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Mr Dunning, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact the duty sergeant at Haverhill Police Station on 101.