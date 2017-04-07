Haverhill pre-school hosts Polish community coffee morning and Easter treasure hunt

Scores of people attended a Polish coffee morning and an Easter treasure hunt at a Haverhill pre-school.

Stepping Stones, in Chalkstone Way, held its first ever Polish community coffee morning on Saturday which attracted 75 people including the Mayor of St Edmundsbury Julia Wakelam.

Katarzyna Janiszewska with the Mayor of St Edmundsbury Julia Wakelam

Manager Elaine McManus thanked mums Agnieszka Tubaja and Justyna Czymerska, who helped organise the event as well as Katarzyna Janiszewska, of Planet Cakes, for baking and donating cakes.

Meanwhile, 36 children and 25 parents enjoyed an Easter treasure hunt on Sunday.

Children followed a trail of clues which led them from Coupals Academy, where the pre-school is based, to East Town park and back to the pre-school. They all received a chocolate egg.

Deputy Mayor Terry Clements was among those who attended.

Deputy Mayor Terry Clements at the Easter treasure hunt which was held on Sunday

The events followed a cake stall on Friday for which parents baked cakes.