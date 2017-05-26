Haverhill pupils bring animal theme to market

Shoppers were able to enjoy a community market in Haverhill on Saturday as part of the borough council’s Love Your Local Market fortnight celebrations.

Students from Castle Manor Academy were among the day’s stallholders, with pupils aged from 11 to 15 hosting a pop-up farm and selling stickers, masks and cakes in keeping with their chosen animal theme.

Their proud teacher, Becky Baldwin, said they even thought to use animal theme table cloths to decorate their stalls.

Sharon Fairweather, market development officer for the West Suffolk councils, said the ‘mini farm’ was a hit.

She added: “The pupils from Castle Manor worked really hard and their stall looked very professional and they even made a profit. Having activities and additional stalls on the Market Square is a great way of showcasing our regular street market.”