Haverhill Remembrance Day draws near

Hot on the heels of the launch of this year’s Poppy Appeal, the Haverhill Royal British Legion (RBL) is preparing for the Remembrance Day commemorations this weekend.

The Poppy Appeal was launched at Haverhill Library on Friday, October 27 by the Mayor of Haverhill, Cllr David Roach, who was joined by Brian Mills, Haverhill RBL chairman and other members.

Last year’s Poppy Appeal netted more than £28,500, some £2,550 more than before, a figure helped by monies raised during the Armed Forces Day and during the showing of Dunkirk at Haverhill Cineworld, when £577 was collected. Anyone who can help with collections for the appeal should contact Barry Bishop on 07790380915.

Mr Mills will lead a public two minutes silence outside Haverhill Post office in High Street on Saturday to remember the casualties from all conflicts.

Standards representing a number of local organisations will be presented and the Last Post sounded.

At midday poppy crosses will be laid on the graves and memorials of all services casualties in Haverhill Cemetery.

On Sunday, the Remembrance Parade will gather in the car park behind the arts centre by 1.45pm.

Organised by Parade Marshall Alan Yates, it will be led by the Bury St Edmunds Sea Cadet Band and leave at 2.15pm going via the High Street and Queen Street, stopping outside the St Edmundsbury Council offices for anyone preferring a shorter march to join.

The parade continues along Withersfield Road to the war memorial in the cemetery.

A short service will be held at about 2.45pm during which wreaths will be laid on the memorial. Afterwards the parade returns, along the same route, to St Mary’s Church where a public Service of Remembrance will be held at approximately 3.30pm.