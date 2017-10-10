Haverhill retailer helps Linton school improve its kitchen

There is something new cooking in the sixth form common room at Granta School in Linton thanks to the generosity of Haverhill retailer Hughes Electrical.

The firm has donated a cooker to be used by pupils at the school, which caters for people aged from three to 19 years with special educational needs, or education and health care plans. The company also donated two CD players which will be used by the lower school.

Head teacher, Lucie Calow, said: “For some time we have been hoping to improve facilities in the sixth form common room. Many pupils have lunch in there and learn to cook and use the washing machine and dishwasher.”

“This helps them learn life skills so they can be more independent when they leave school.

“However, its facilities were over 10 years old and on their last legs so we are all delighted that thanks to Hughes’ generosity students have come back this September to a lovely new cooker and CD players.

“It is also heart-warming that local companies want to become involved in supporting good causes.”

Added Peter Rastall from Hughes in Haverhill: “As a company we have been operating in the area for decades and see ourselves very much as part of the local community.

“So, when we became aware of what the school needed we were delighted to help Lucie and the rest of her team with the great work they do supporting children and young adults.”