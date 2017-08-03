Haverhill's football youth teams show support for England Women's team

The Lionesses will be supported by the boys and girls of The New Croft when they take to the field this evening in the Netherlands.

The England Women's Football Team are playing in the Euro 2017 semi-final tonight (7.45pm), when they take on hosts Netherlands.

And the youth teams at the home of Thurlow Nunn Premier Division clubs Rovers and Borough have shown their support for the national side, by taking part in a social media campaign.

They have filmed themselves doing the Lionesses salute - an Instagram and Twitter campaign by the FA to boost awareness of the competition. The FA have asked that people post a video doing the salute to either site with #Lionesses.

And the Haverhill youths have done an excellent job of showing their support, as you can see in the video.

Haverhill Rovers won the FA's 2017 East Region Community Club of the Year and already aims to boost female football.