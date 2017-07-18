Haverhill salutes its heroes

Some of the heroes of Haverhill were recognised for their achievements during a ceremony at Haverhill Arts Centre last week.

The Haverhill Heroes Awards were organised by Castle Manor Academy and saw individuals, businesses and groups recognised for their achievements in the community.

Haverhill Heroes Awards Night at Haverhill Arts Centre. Pictured from left: Henry Stevenson (deputy head at Castle Manor Academy), Will Cardoso, Lauren Roach (Act of Kindness Award winner) and Barry Peters, Haverhill Echo editor. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

The winners of six different categories receive their awards during the evening, which was hosted by Paul Donno, the Haverhill Chamber of Commerce chairman.

Ellis Rudge and Andrew Hendriks were joint winners of the Young Person of the Year Award.

Ellis, 12, went to the aid of Mason West, ten, after he banged his head in fall at Haverhill’s skate park, while Andrew, who has spina bifida and has twice had serious surgery this year, was recognised as a ’true example of resilience in a young person.’

AC Bakery won the Local Food Produce Award, and owner Charlotte Johns said: “I was gobsmacked when they read out my name.

“I have worked really hard on the business and it is amazing to be recognised in this way.”

Explaining her business ethos, she added: “I try and give all customers exactly what they want, for a fair price.

“I started AC Bakery five years ago and I remember baking my first cake at home and it wasn’t very good. Now I want all my cakes to both look and taste amazing.”

James Pilley, manager of Nine Jars, winner of the Business in the Community Award, said: “This is a nice thing to win and hopefully it will be the first of many awards.

“It has only been nine months since we opened but it has gone really well and we have had great support from the local community.

“I went to school at Castle Manor and the Haverhill Heroes are a great thing to do – for both the community and the students.”

Connor Line, 14, from Clare, a Samuel Ward Academy student, won the Sporting Award.

He was part of the Great Britain team at the cadet World Sailing Championships in Argentina in December.

He said: “It was a bit of a surprise but I am delighted to win this award.

“Going to Argentina was an unbelievable experience and I now have another championship in Holland to look forward to.”

An amazing 60 years of combined service to music-making in the local community earned Richard and Di Pannell the Volunteer in the Community Award.

The couple’s impact in the community is such that they received 11 nominations.

Lauren Roach from New Cangle Community Primary School won the Act of Kindness Award.

One of the things she did was organise for the children to learn how to knit.

As a class, the children knitted lots of colourful scarves which they tied to trees, fences and lamp posts at the Recreation Ground for homeless people to use and keep warm.

The pupils left notes explaining they were for free for anyone to use.

A special award also went to Cllr Tony Brown, Jackie Reeder and the group that helped with the collection made for the Grenfell Tower fire victims.