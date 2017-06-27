Haverhill school aiming for financial excellence

Number-crunching students at Samuel Ward Academy are helping to set up a centre of excellence in financial education.

The innovative scheme – believed to be the first in Suffolk – is being spearheaded by Year 10 pupils with the help of Hannah McWattie, the school’s specialist leader in mathematics and numeracy.

They are working with the Personal Finance Education Group (PFEG) and Young Enterprise to obtain the status which aims to provide practical, effective and sustainable financial education.

The project was launched to coincide with My Money Week with all Key Stage 4 pupils taking part in maths lessons around income tax.

Lessons in how to manage money, run a bank account and keep money safe through digital banking are also planned.

Kath Just, headteacher at the Haverhill school, said: “The centre of excellence is very important for the school to get involved with.

“We know that students can struggle with finances when they leave school to go onto university and into work and so we want to do everything we can to get them ready for adult life.”

The school hope that the new centre could link up with the new Haverhill LifeLink project, run by ONE Haverhill Partnership, by offering financial advice to relevant people in the community.