Haverhill school proves its equality

Staff and pupils at St Felix Roman Catholic School in Haverhill are now the proud holders of an EQualities Award.

Sarah Chambers, a Foundation Stage teacher at the school in School Lane led the collection of evidence required by EQ Associates, an independent organisations dealing with equality and education, to achieve the award.

The school had to meet certain criteria to demonstrate that it ‘is passionate about equality for all, irrespective of disability/SEND, ethnicity, faith or religion, gender and socio-economic background’.

The assessors said: “We loved reading about all the work and initiatives; the school sounds wonderfully inclusive.”

“It has been an absolute pleasure to work with you.”