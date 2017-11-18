Haverhill school’s charity auction will raise money for Help for Heroes

Students at Samuel ward academy in Haverhill are holding a charity auction on November 29 to raise funds for Help for Heroes, the chosen charity of Cavell House.

It takes place in A Block at 6pm but lots can be viewed from 5.30pm.

Among the lots are have a meal for two at the Beehive Pub Restaurant, in Horringer; a Greene King, Bury St Edmunds, brewery tour for two; a Cambridge United FC family voucher for two adults and two children for a home league match this season; a voucher for a pair of adult tickets for an Ipswich Town FC home game, with seats in the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand; a winning match game rugby shirt worn by Leicester Tigers’ player Sam Vesty; Bespoke Handcrafted pens, bowls/platters and book ends; several gift hampers; a Dressing gown from Figleaves; Gift sets and cream teas from Sturmer Nurseries; Oil painted picture of a family member or pet by Neil Williams; hand drawn picture of a family member or pet by Annette Standing; Bosch Rotak 43 Ergoflex electric lawnmower (ex-display); new Bosch 18v lithium ion cordless combi drill - refurbished for resale by manufacturer and two original watercolour paintings of East Anglian scenes by local artist May-Yin.

If anyone would like more info or photos, check out the Samuel Ward Facebook page or email Mr Wilson on pwilson@samuelward.co.uk and add the subject ‘HfH auction.’