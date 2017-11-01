Haverhill school’s commitment to sport gets rewarded

Westfield Primary Academy in Haverhill has been awarded the Silver School Games Mark.

The Government-led scheme is facilitated by the Youth Sport Trust to reward schools for their commitment to the development of competition across their school and the community.

Westfield assistant headteacher, Charlotte Acheson, said: “We are delighted to have been recognised for our success.

“We are particularly proud of our Upper Key Stage 2 basketball team who competed at our local area finals while we have also enriched our sporting experiences with whole-school Bollywood and skateboarding days.”

She praised dedicated staff who are very proactive and enthusiastic in promoting sports and help to engage all pupils.

She added: “We also work very closely with Matt Crawley and his team at Prestige Sports to ensure high-quality sports teaching both in and outside of curriculum time.

“We have also been very fortunate to work with local sports clubs, including the golf club, leisure centre, tennis club and badminton club.”

Eighty-five per cent of the school’s Key Stage 2 children are now participating in extra-curricular sporting activities.