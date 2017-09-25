Haverhill school’s GCSE results attract national attention

The record-breaking GCSE results at a Haverhill school are to be featured in a national publication.

The PiXL Club has selected Castle Manor Academy as a ‘feature school’ in recognition of their best ever set of English and maths results this summer.

The school will appear in the club’s national publication following the school’s increase in exam results by 16 per cent in the English and maths A*-C equivalent.

PiXL is a group of like-minded schools across the country who work collaboratively to support each other and young people and Castle Manor has been a member for several years.

Headteacher Vanessa Whitcombe said: “I am delighted that PiXL have chosen us to be a case study on strategic school improvement.

“I am so proud of our young people and the staff who work hard to support them.

“Our students not only have excelled academically, they are resilient, hardworking, kind and generous young people.

“I strongly believe the students at Castle Manor and across our town are capable of anything they put their mind to. I’m looking forward to another successful year at the school, with even further improvements.”

Paul Hammond, PiXL Eastern Regional Leader said Castle Manor’s exam results were a “real story of success”.

He added: “The school has strong leadership running throughout the organisation at every level, setting the pace of improvement and providing a great example for staff and students alike.

“The staff have responded tremendously and Castle Manor is known above all for its team spirit, meaning that everyone in the school can justifiably take credit for the examination success this year.”

Castle Manor joined the Samuel Ward Academy Trust in December this year and Trust Chief Executive Dr Tim Coulson said: “The trust is proud that Castle Manor has joined the trust and delighted to see such excellent improvement in GCSE results. The students are a credit to the town.”