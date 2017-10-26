Haverhill school’s improvements impress education inspectors

The hard work of staff, students and parents has been praised after a Haverhill school was adjudged to be ‘Good’ by Ofsted inspectors just three years after being deemed ‘inadequate’.

The improvements made at Coupals Primary Academy - which converted to an academy in January 2015 as part of the Samuel Ward Academy Trust - has delighted its head teacher, David Maguire.

He said: “The progress made in the last three years, from ‘Inadequate’ to ‘Good’, shows the pace in which the school has improved and reflects all the hard work of staff, students and parents in that time.

“I had been acting head for three months when we had our last Ofsted - and the key thing we always wanted to focus on and improve was teaching.

“That centres on everything. You can’t have good leadership in a school, good results and outcomes, or good behaviour without good teaching.

“Another pleasing thing is that we have gone from a school that needed a lot of support to our teachers now going to other schools within Samuel Ward Academy Trust and providing support. This also shows how far we have come.

“We have had lots of support from the Trust and especially within the leadership of the Trust – including Darren Woodward, Howard Lay and now Dr Tim Coulson.

“We have been both supported and challenged and the links with the other schools – and the ideas we have gained from that - have been invaluable.

“I am really pleased that this inspection has found that children in our school get a good quality of education.

“We have also had amazing support from our parents.

“They have all shown a huge amount of faith in the school and backed us as a team. Hopefully, we have repaid that faith now.”

The school was inspected on September 20 and 21.

As part of its report summary,Ofsted inspectors said: “Since the Samuel Academy Trust started working with Coupals Primary Academy, school leaders have made many improvements to the quality of education pupils receive.

“Academic standards have risen and pupils are making quicker and better progress.”